Paso Robles School Board Approves Resolution to Place Bond Measure on Ballot 05.27.2026

The Paso Robles school board took the next step forward for the proposed general obligation bond.

The bond proposes to spend around $200,000,000 on upgrades to facilities at Paso Robles high school, and at War Memorial stadium, for career technical education. The board received 20 minutes of public comment, most in opposition to the bond measure, and discussed the text of the resolution at length.

The resolution for the bond measure required a super-majority from the board. The resolution passed 5 – 1, with trustee Kenney Enney dissenting.

If filed by the board by the appropriate deadline, the bond measure will go to voters in November, and will need 55% approval to pass.