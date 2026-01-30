Atascadero Short-Term Rental Regulations Workshop 01.30.2026

The city of Atascadero announced they will be holding a workshop to gather feedback and input on Short-Term Rental regulations.

The city is considering adopting new rules and regulations, “to promote responsible and safe operation of Short-Term Rentals” in the community.

The city is looking for feedback from community members, neighbors, Short-Term Rental operators, and any other interested individuals.

The workshop will take place Thursday, February 5th from 4 to 7 pm at Atascadero city hall. Staff will be available to answer questions and share information at the workshop.