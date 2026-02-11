Backyard On Thirteenth 6th Year Anniversary on Valentine’s Day 02.11.2026

The Backyard On 13th will be celebrating its 6th anniversary on Saturday, February 14th.

The Backyard On 13th is a family and dog friendly outdoor wine and beer garden, with many seating options, heaters, and misters. The venue offers services to walk-in customers as well as hosting small and large party reservations and events.

To celebrate the 6th anniversary, 2 for 1 drinks will be available from noon to 8 pm on Saturday. Owner Amy Baker said “We are blessed to have the support of other small businesses as well as locals… we will continue to do our best to serve our team, customers, and community.”