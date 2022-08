Paso Robles city council votes to name Chris Bausch the interim city council member to replace Maria Elena Garcia after she resigned.

The council interviewed four applicants for the position. The appointee will serve on the council for 3-4 months, until Garcia’s term expires and a new council member is elected from district two, where she previously lived.

Chris Bausch says he is resigning his position as trustee with the Paso Robles school board, where he’s served for over ten years.