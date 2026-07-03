BLM Seeking Input For Oil & Gas Leases in California 07.03.2026

CASO_NR_26_01_BLM Cen Cal California Lease Sale_FINAL

The state’s Bureau of Land Management has opened up a 30-day public scoping period for input on 50 oil and gas parecels that may be included in a future lease sale in Kern, Kings, Fresno, and San Luis Obispo county.

The parcels total to be 36,000 acres. All permits to drill must be posted for public review before any development operations begin. Individuals interested in providing feedback for seeing more details about the blm leases can visit the BLM’s website.

The scoping period will end August 1st.