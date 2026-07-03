Supervisors To Consider $10 Million Contract For Bob Jones Trail Construction 07.03.2026

The next step for the Bob Jones pathway gap closure project will be presented to the board of supervisors in its next meeting on July 7th.

After failing to acquire a segment of land through eminent domain in 2025, the county coordinated with Caltrans to develop the project in two phases, and use a right-of-way from Caltrans to bypass the property they failed to acquire.

The next step brought forward by staff is approving the project’s contract for $10 million to Souza Engineering contracting, with a $1 million contingency amount. This segment of the project will span between the Octagon Barn trailhead and Cloverridge lane.

You can attend the board’s meeting on Tuesday at 9 am in person, or watch online.