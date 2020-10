A DEAD BODY FOUND IN A PARKED PICK-UP TRUCK AT THE COOL HAND LUKES PARKING LOT THIS MORNING.

THE PICK UP IS NOW BEING LOADED ONTO A FLATBED TRUCK.

FARMS INSURANCE AGENT SCOTT RENEAU WORKS IN THE BUILDING NEXT TO COOL HAND LUKES.

SCOTT SAYS THIS IS THE THIRD BODY FOUND IN THE VICINITY IN THE PAST TWO YEARS.

TWO YEARS AGO ONE WAS FOUND BY THE RAILROAD TRACKS.

SO FAR, POLICE HAVE NOT IDENTIFIED THE BODY, PENDING NOTIFICATION OF NEXT OF KIN.