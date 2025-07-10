Boys & Girls Club Forms 3 Year Partnership w/Paso Robles School District 7.10.2025

The Boys & Girls Clubs of mid central coast announced they have formalized a three-year partnership with the Paso Robles joint unified school district.

This partnership expands after-school programing at the Tom Maas clubhouse, ensuring hundreds of local children have access to “safe, encriching, and affordable programs,” The Boys and Girls Club says.

The Boys and Girls Club also says they are providing transportation to club members from across the district, in response to the reduced bussing services by the Paso Robles school district. This intitative will help transport members from all district elementary and middle schools, ensuring that transportation is not a barrier to participation.

To learn more about enrollment, services, or ways to get involved you can visit: centralcoastkids.org.