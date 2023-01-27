Brian Doan 01.27.2023

Again today, sheriff’s department rescue personnel will be out searching for that missing five year old boy, Kyle Doan, who disappeared in flood waters two and a half weeks ago.

His father is Brian Doan. He tells KPRL the loss of his son has been very challenging for him and his family. He stopped by KPRL yesterday and talked about what they’re going through.

He says the sheriff’s department has been excellent, but only two public officials have reached out. Supervisor Dawn Ortiz Legg, and assembly woman Dawn Addis.

Brian Doan works as a substitute teacher. His wife worked at the San Miguel school which five year old Kyle attended.

We’ll have more from Brian and his experience next week here on KPRL.