Brookside Christian Academy Spring Gala May 8th – 03.31.2026

Gala Letter

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At Brookside Christian Academy our mission is to partner with parents endeavoring to shepherd their children in spiritual discipline, to coach them in mastering academic skills and to equip them to pursue Truth, recognize beauty, and know good from evil.

This year we are hosting our first ever Gala on May 8th, 2026. We will be honoring the 50-year legacy established by North County Christian, while celebrating our first year as Brookside Christian Academy. This year’s gala theme, “Let Goodness Grow,” seeks to honor our school’s past while also planting seeds of vision for its future growth. We rely on contributions from community members, faculty/staff , current/past parents, grandparents, alumni and friends to ensure the quality of the program remains strong. Tuition provides for the education basics, while our annual Gala provides the margin of excellence that is the hallmark of the entire school experience. These tax-deductible gifts support teacher salary increases, hire additional teachers to maintain small class size as we grow, campus renovations and expand our educational programs.

Through the gala, there are a variety of ways to invest in the future of our school!

● Purchase tickets (option to purchase an entire VIP table for early access & cocktail hour)

● Donate directly

● Donate items for our auctions

● Become a corporate sponsor. Sponsors receive special perks like prominent logo placement, shoutouts during the event, and more. If you or your organization would like to invest in the future of our school, please consider becoming a sponsor by April 8, 2026.

We appreciate your support in helping our community and students grow and thrive. Your participation and sponsorship helps Goodness Grow, carrying North County Christian’s legacy into Brookside’s new chapter for a classical education.