Burn in Montana de Oro 5.13.2021

A controlled burn is underway at Montana de Oro. California State Parks, with help from Cal Fire and the Air Pollution Control District, is conducting the prescribed burning operation.

The operation will include the burning of approximately 8 acres and 27 brush piles near Camp Keep.

It is scheduled to continue through Friday, May 21st, but actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions.

Burning will take place between 7 am. And 5 pm.

State Parks says the purpose of the prescribed burning is to reduce fire hazards in the area.