Cal Bears Beat Cal Poly 04.06.2022

The Cal Bears beat Cal Poly 9-3 Tuesday evening in Berkeley in a game in which Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County collegians led each team.

Dylan Beavers of Paso Robles singled twice and homered for Cal. In the first inning his single drive home, the first run of the game. He homered in the eighth inning to drive in the two final runs for Cal. Beavers drove in three runs and also scored three runs. He is hitting .303 for the season. Last season, Beavers led the PAC-12 in home runs for the season.

Cal Poly’s Brooks Lee had a single and a double in four at bats Tuesday. His batting average improved to .432. Lee’s double gave him 17 for the season. That ties him for first in the nation at this point in the season. Lee played at San Luis Obispo High School. His dad is Cal Poly Head Coach Larry Lee.

Mark Armstrong of Paso Robles started as designated hitter for the Mustangs. Armstrong grounded out in the second inning. In the 4th inning, he flied out to deep right field.

Several weeks ago, the Mustangs beat Cal 14-4 in a game also played in Berkeley.

The Mustangs return this weekend to San Luis for a home series against Big West Conference leader Long Beach State.

The Cal Bears will host the Washington Huskies this weekend for three games.