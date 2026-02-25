California Mid-State Fair Announces 2026 Home Brew & Home Winemaking Competitions 02.25.2026

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the return of the 2026 Central Coast Home Brew and Winemaking competition.

Both of these competitions will take place in May. Competitors are invited to submit beer, cider, perry, and wine for professional evaluation by experienced local judges.

Brews will be featured from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and wine will be featured from Monterey county as well.

The deadline to apply for the Homebrew is May 1st, with physical entries accepted May 4th through 8th. For the Home Winemaking, the deadline to enter is April 17th, and physical entries will be accepted April 20th through the 24th.