Caltrans Locates Body of Missing 86 Year Old Paso Robles Man 8.22.2025

peterson update

Earlier this month, a silver alert was sent out for a missing Paso Robles man: 86-year-old David Peterson.

He was reported missing on August 7th by his neighbors, and investigators began pursuing leads. The Paso Robles police department released a statement earlier today, saying that Caltrans personnel located Peterson’s 2014 Honda ridgline on August 21st. Caltrans found it in a ravine in a rural part of western Kern county, near highway 58 and 7 mile road. Paso Robles police responded, and discovered a deceased male inside the vehicle, believed to be David Peterson.

The police department say no foul play is suspected. CHP is investigating the circumstances of the collision. The department extends its gratitude to the many businesses, residents, and friends who assisted in the effort to locate Mr. Peterson.