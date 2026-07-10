Cambria CSD Receives Last-Minute Funding For Skate Park 07.10.2026

The Cambria Community Services District met on Thursday to discuss closing a funding gap for the skate park project.

The project has gone through five years of discussion, but just as it seemed to cross the finish line, the district was short funds. The CSD voted to receive bids in April 2026, and received two complete bids from JJ Fisher Construction and Newton Construction Management.

The approximate budget with an estimated contingency for the skate park was about 1.4 to 1.6 million dollars. The CSD’s available funds was calculated to be only 1.1 million dollars. Staff presented the board with three options during yesterday’s meeting, each with their own pros and cons. Options included using district funds to cover the shortfall, restarting fundraising and rebid at a future date, and requesting a bid extension.

During the meeting, however, Dick Clark, director and former president and treasurer of Cambria Community Council, announced that the nonprofit will provide the funds necessary to fill the gap.