Sheriff’s Office Says The’ve Acted in Compliance w/SB 54 Regarding Immigration Enforcement 7.29.2026

The county sheriff’s office has released a statement saying they have been in full compliance with California’s SB 54.

The sheriff’s office says this is in response to the Tribune newspaper “[publishing] a story suggesting that immigration and customs enforcement detainees may have been released by the sheriff’s office,” in violation of the law.

SB 54 limits state and local law enforcement from using resources that aid in federal immigration enforcement. The sheriff’s office says due to legal restrictions, they cannot release confidential criminal history information, but they can confirm they “acted in full compliance with SB 54.”

The sheriff’s office says if any member of the public believes they are not complying with SB54, they may contact the California attorney general’s office.