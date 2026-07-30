X-Ray Technician Convicted of Sexual Battery Against Patient 07.30.2026

A local x-ray technician has been found guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery against a patient.

District attorney Dan Dow announced the sentencing yesterday afternoon. 47-year-old John Stephen O’brien worked for a local medical office as an x-ray technician; evidence presented at the trial says the victim went in for an x-ray of her back, and needed assistance in tying her gown. After the x-rays were completed, O’brien offered to assist in untying the gown; when the victim agreed, O’brien untied the gown, and touched and kissed her backside inappropriately, before reaching around to touch and grope the front end of her body. The victim immediately reported the incident to the medical office and law enforcement that same day.

O’brien admitted that he grabbed her, but claimed she had come on to him, and that her movements and body position were an invitation for sexual touching.

The jury found him guilty, and rejected his claims. O’brien faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.