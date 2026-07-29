PRJUSD Reminds Residents of Filing Period For Open Board Positions 07.29.2026

The Paso Robles school district is reminding residents of the candidate filing period for the district’s governing board.

The filing period closes August 7, 2026, and three trustee seats will appear on the November ballot: areas 1, 2, and 4. Trustee area maps and information about the filing process can be found on the district’s & the clerk-recorder’s office websites.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, not be legally disqualified from holding office, be a registered voter residing within the boundaries of PRJUSD, and reside within the area being sought for a four-year term.

Currently no candidates have filed for any of the areas appearing on the ballot.