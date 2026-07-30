PRHS Athletics to Conduct Annual Football Emergency Action Plan Training 07.30.2026

Paso Robles high school athletics, in partnership with Paso Fire & Emergency Services, will be conducting its annual football emergency action plan training this Saturday.

The training will take place at 9 am at the Ivan Huff track at PRHS. Coaches, athletic personnel, and first responders will rehearse coordinated responses to realistic scenarios and emergencies that can occur during athletic activities: sudden cardiac arrest, head and neck injuries, exertional heat stroke, and significant fractures or dislocations.

Community members who observe emergency vehicles or response activity at the high school’s athletic facilities Saturday morning should be aware that this is part of training, and does not indicate an actual emergency.