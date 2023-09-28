Celebration of Life For The Late Mayor Martin Yesterday 9.28.2023

The celebration of life for the late mayor Steve Martin was held yesterday evening in the downtown city park gazebo.

Mayor Martin passed away on August 14th at the age of 71 after battling an aggressive form of cancer. Hundreds gathered to celebrate Steve Martin’s life, with speeches honoring mayor Martin’s legacy being given by mayor John Hamon, supervisor John Peschong, former Atascadero mayor Tom O’Malley, and Jennifer Martin.

Anyone who wishes to pay tribute to the late mayor Martin can make donations to the Steve Martin Memorial Fund with the Paso Robles Rec Foundation.