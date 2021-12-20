Challenges To Map 747-86 – 12.20.2021

The debate continues over the new map approved by San Luis Obispo county supervisors for district boundaries.

Supervisor John Peschong says a non profit group is asking the state attorney general’s office to investigate three counties including San Luis Obispo county, to ascertain if Hispanics are getting treated fairly, or if they’re being marginalized by gerrymandering.

So, the state attorney general may look over map 747-86, which the supervisors approved on a 3-2 vote after extensive public input.

There are threats by supervisor former Bruce Gibson and other county democratic and progressive leaders to challenge the new map.

Tomorrow, Peschong talks about the case and about the fairness of map 747-86