Chimney Rock Road 04.07.2023

Repairing the damage from the winter storms.

Work is underway to repair Chimney Rock road, which was washed out by heavy rains in March. Many whose homes are beyond the washed out bridge have not been home for weeks.

Crews are putting boulders in the creek where the roadway washed out. In the future, the creek may flow through the boulders, but the roadway won’t move.

The temporary bridge is expected to be functional in May. A permanent bridge costing one million dollars will take longer to construct.

Work will begin soon to repair the compromised roadway on Creston road, which has closed the road near South El Pomar. No word when they expect to reopen that section of Creston road.