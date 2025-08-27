CHP Entering Holiday Enforcement Period This Weekend 8.27.2025

For labor day weekend, the California highway patrol announced they will be entering its annual holiday enforcement period.

This begins Friday, August 29th at 6:01 pm, and runs through Monday, September 1st at 11:59 pm. Every available CHP officer will be on the road this weekend in an aggressive effort to stop impaired drivers before they cause harm.

CHP says over the past five years, Labor Day weekend has averaged 1,000 DUI arrests statewide, and 28 fatal crashes resulting in more than 30 deaths within CHP jurisdiction. 61 lives were lost during last year’s holiday enforcement period.

CHP commissioner Sean Duryee said: “If you choose to drive under the influence, expect to be stopped, arrested, and held accountable. No excuses, no warnings. Lives are on the line.”