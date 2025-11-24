City of Atascadero Holiday Event Calendar 11.24.2025

The city of Atascadero is proud to present its numerous holiday events planned for this December.

Things will kick off Friday, December 5th with Atascadero’s Light Up the Downtown at historic city hall and the sunken gardens from 5:30 to 8 pm. This will transform Atascadero’s city hall, sunken gardens, and surrounding areas into a beautiful holiday display through January 11th.

Then the Musical Holiday Walk around the lake will return on Saturday, December 6th from 5:30 to 9 pm. The evening will offer caroling, musical groups, refreshments, and holiday decorations in a leisurely stroll around Atascadero lake.

On Friday, December 12th, Winter Wonderland returns from 5 to 9 pm. The sunken gardens and the downtown area will be transformed into a holiday paradise, with over 70 tons of snow returning.

And finally the Central Coast Zoo will celebrate Holiday Magic 2025 on Saturday, December 20th from 10 am to 1 pm. Plan a visit to the zoo decked out with holiday decor, with entertainment and special holiday themed gifts.

For more information on each of these events, you can go to: atascadero.org.