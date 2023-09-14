City of Atascadero Launches Restaurant Incentive Loan Program 9.14.2023

The city of Atascadero, in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative (EDC) has announced the launch of a restaurant incentive program, aimed at increasing economic vitality and investment in downtown Atascadero.

A release by the public works department in Atascadero says the city will offer loans of up to 125 thousand dollars at a 4.25% interest rate over 84 months that may be used for non-construction-related items for a commercial kitchen. The release says these include items such as equipment, machinery, fixtures, and furniture.

Several terms apply to restaurant owners or owners of commercial buildings, such as having on-site dining, open for at least five days a week, and more.

An information session on the restaurant loan program will be held on Monday, September 25th at 1 in the afternoon at city hall in room 106 for anyone interested in learning more about the program or with questions.