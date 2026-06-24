Morro Bay Independence Day Line-Up 06.24.2026

The city of Morro Bay has announced its independence weekend festivities.

Starting July 3rd will be a festival, featuring a concert by the Molly Ringwald Project, food trucks, a floating bar, and a drone show at the tidelands park.

Then on the 4th of July will be a family fun day with a bike parade from Morro Creek bridge. There will be carnival games, a hot dog eating contest, live music, and family contests.

Throughout the weekend will also be Art in the Park at the Morro Bay city park, featuring 100+ artists and makers, and waterfront market, with over 30 local vendors selling handmade and baked goods at Giovanni’s Fish Market parking lot.