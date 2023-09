The city of Paso Robles will be celebrating the 50th anniversary for the Paso Robles municipal airport.

The celebration will take place tomorrow at the airport from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon. The city’s website says the event will feature a variety of activities, which include static displays of aircraft, educational exhibits, and food trucks & vendors.

More information can be found at the airport’s website at: pasoairport.com.