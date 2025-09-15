City of San Luis Obispo to Respond to Grand Jury Report 9.15.2025

The San Luis Obispo county grand jury released a report in June of this year, investigating unsanctioned street parties around Cal Poly San Luis Obispo during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The report concluded that the city of San Luis Obispo failed to manage or shut down these unruly events, and they failed to enforce municipal codes that prohibit fraternity and sorority activity in zones where they are not permitted. The city of San Luis Obispo has drafted a response, as required by law, and is being brought for council approval in its next meeting.

The draft response disagrees with five of the findings from the grand jury report. The city disagrees that it has failed to provide a multi-pronged, cohesive approach to manage or shut down the St. Fratty’s Day event, citing that it is uniquely challenging as an unsanctioned event, the 2024 crowd size exceeded expectations, and their response in 2025 prompted a significant operational escalation with a year of planning.