Mid-State Fair Activities For July 23rd – 07.23.2026

8:00 AM NRCHA Reigned Cow Horse Show at Hearst Equestrian Center
8:00 AM Swine Showmanship at Paso Robles Pavilion
8:30 AM Goat Showmanship Followed by Sheep Showmanship at Livestock Pavilion
11:00 AM County Rodeo Qualifier – Barrel Race at Hearst Equestrian Center
4:00 PM Fair opens
4:00 PM Optional Dress Code: Born in the USA
4:00 PM Happy Hour at the Fair until 5:00 pm
4:00 PM Exhibits Buildings Open Frontier Pavilion, Ponderosa Pavilion, Farm Alley, Floral Building Close at 10pm
4:00 PM 250th Anniversary of America Exhibit Open at Ponderosa Pavillion
4:00 PM Free Train Rides until 7:00 pm
4:00 PM The Wilder Show (Strolling performances until 7:00 pm)
4:00 PM Kid’s Day on the Farm until 7:00 pm at BarnMaster
4:00 PM Harris Stage Lines Draft Horse Exhibit until 8:00 pm at Equestrian Barns
4:00 PM Pacific Animal Production Exhibit until 8:00 pm at Davies Park
4:00 PM Free Public Roller Skating until 10:00 pm at Adelaide Hall
4:00 PM Ras Danny at Island Bar Stage
4:00 PM Crush Events DJ
4:00 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! At Davies Park
4:00 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Main Quad
4:30 PM Barnyard Racers at South Gate
5:00 PM Pacific Animal Productions Show at Headliner Stage
5:30 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! At Maynard’s Mountain Lawn
5:30 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Davies Park
5:45 PM Watermelon Eating Contests at Headliner Stage
6:00 PM Barnyard Racers at South Gate
6:15 PM Mullet Contest at Headliner Stage
7:00 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! At Main Quad
7:00 PM Free Line Dancing Lessons at Headliner Stage
7:00 PM Electric Lavender Train at Mission Square Stage
7:30 PM Treaty Oak Revival with William Clark Green
8:00 PM Something Out West