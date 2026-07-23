Mid-State Fair Activities For July 23rd – 07.23.2026

8:00 AM NRCHA Reigned Cow Horse Show at Hearst Equestrian Center

8:00 AM Swine Showmanship at Paso Robles Pavilion

8:30 AM Goat Showmanship Followed by Sheep Showmanship at Livestock Pavilion

11:00 AM County Rodeo Qualifier – Barrel Race at Hearst Equestrian Center

4:00 PM Fair opens

4:00 PM Optional Dress Code: Born in the USA

4:00 PM Happy Hour at the Fair until 5:00 pm

4:00 PM Exhibits Buildings Open Frontier Pavilion, Ponderosa Pavilion, Farm Alley, Floral Building Close at 10pm

4:00 PM 250th Anniversary of America Exhibit Open at Ponderosa Pavillion

4:00 PM Free Train Rides until 7:00 pm

4:00 PM The Wilder Show (Strolling performances until 7:00 pm)

4:00 PM Kid’s Day on the Farm until 7:00 pm at BarnMaster

4:00 PM Harris Stage Lines Draft Horse Exhibit until 8:00 pm at Equestrian Barns

4:00 PM Pacific Animal Production Exhibit until 8:00 pm at Davies Park

4:00 PM Free Public Roller Skating until 10:00 pm at Adelaide Hall

4:00 PM Ras Danny at Island Bar Stage

4:00 PM Crush Events DJ

4:00 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! At Davies Park

4:00 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Main Quad

4:30 PM Barnyard Racers at South Gate

5:00 PM Pacific Animal Productions Show at Headliner Stage

5:30 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! At Maynard’s Mountain Lawn

5:30 PM Scott Makes Bubbles at Davies Park

5:45 PM Watermelon Eating Contests at Headliner Stage

6:00 PM Barnyard Racers at South Gate

6:15 PM Mullet Contest at Headliner Stage

7:00 PM Shawn Eric – Magic Fun! At Main Quad

7:00 PM Free Line Dancing Lessons at Headliner Stage

7:00 PM Electric Lavender Train at Mission Square Stage

7:30 PM Treaty Oak Revival with William Clark Green

8:00 PM Something Out West