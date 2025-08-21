Coffee With A Cop in Paso Robles Next Week 8.21.2025

Coffee with a cop

The Paso Robles police department will be holding another “Coffee With a Cop” event, this time in conjunction with Starbucks coffee.

The event will be held at the Starbucks at 1495 Creston road, from 8 am to 10 am on Wednesday, August 27th. The mission of “Coffee With a Cop,” according to the PRPD is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve, allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

Stop by for a free cup of coffee donated by Starbucks, and interact with a local police officer.