County APCD Warns Smoke From Gifford Fire Continues to Impact SLO County 8.12.2025

The county Air Pollution Control District continues to monitor air conditions in San Luis Obispo county.

The APCD says they have deployed additional smoke monitors throughout the county to ensure they have accurate, real-time tracking of smoke plumes and potential impacts. The APCD says the northwesterly air flow should provide good air quality across a majority of the county, with smoke impacts limited to the southeastern portion, particularly in the Carrizo plain.

The APCD says a cooling trend is expected later this week, but this is expected to bring the high aloft smoke to more widespread parts of the county. The APCD will continue to monitor the situation.

If you smell smoke or see ash, reduce your exposure by heading and remaining indoors. For more information on smoke impacts and prevention, you can visit: slocleanair.org.