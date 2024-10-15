County Clerk-Recorder Releases Statement of Write-In Vote Process 10.15.2024

The county clerk-recorder’s office released a statement regarding the process of counting ballots for write-in votes.

The release was sent out on Friday afternoon, saying that some people use the “write-in” part of a ballot to put in their favorite fictional character, or write something in protest. The release says that while this is completely in the voter’s right to do, it does take up time. The release says “When you multiply that times thousands of ballot needing adjudication, you get updated results that are held up by hours or even days.”

However, the release does say invalid write-in votes are a case of “no harm, no foul.” It does not “spoil” the entire ballot. The release explains why write-ins are on ballots: ballots are printed well before the deadline before paperwork to become a write-in candidate.

The elections office encourages voters to support write-in candidates if they would like to this election, but to think twice if they feel “The urge to write in your friend, neighbor, or family dog.”