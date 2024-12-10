County Dept of Ag/Weights & Measures Warns Against Skimmers & Overcharging 12.10.2024

2024 Skimmer Media Release

2024 PV Media Release

The county department of agriculture and weights/measures has released two statements for customers this holiday season, warning against skimmer devices at the gas pump and overcharging during shopping.

Skimmers are placed at gas pumps to scan credit/debit card numbers and pin numbers, and pass that information to off-site receivers. Weights and measures inspectors routinely conduct sweeps during the holiday season to look for fraudulent devices, and found none throughout the county during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday. The department advises the public to look for tampered or broken security stickers, suspicious behavior, or to pay using cash to avoid a skimmer device.

For holiday shopping, weights & measures urges shoppers to stay “vigilant” when it comes to pricing at the register; retailers will often offer numerous discounts, but customers should be aware of overcharges. The potential for inadvertent overcharges is much higher during this season due to the higher volume of sales, and rapidly changing price discounts.

Customers are advised to keep track of advertised prices and the price at the register, and to consult store cashiers or clerks if they notice an overcharge.

By law, retailers must have accurate prices, with the department of weights & measures regularly conducting price verification inspections throughout the county.