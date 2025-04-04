Shandon-San Juan Water District Adopts Resolution Opposing Water Fees 4.04.2025

Shandon-San Juan Water District Adopts Resolution Opposing Groundwater Extraction Fees for Domestic Users in the Paso Robles Basin

The Shandon-San Juan Water District recently adopted a resolution, opposing groundwater extraction fees on de minimis users in the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin.

The resolution was adopted at its March 26th meeting, according to a release by the water district. The district is currently a member of the Joint Powers Authority, and says it was established to coordinate the implementation of the Paso Robles groundwater sustainability plan through a “range of regulatory and financial measures, including potential groundwater extraction assessments or fees.”

The release by the district says they advocate for policies that protect basin residents from undue economic strain while promoting responsible groundwater management.

The Paso Robles area groundwater authority, or JPA, will meet Monday, April 7th at 4 pm in the city council chambers to discuss a proposed fee structure and management policies.