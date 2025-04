Through April 25th, the Paso Robles Main Street Association is accepting donations to its scholarship fund.

The goal is to raise four $500 dollar scholarships for graduating Paso Robles high school students, who plan to pursue a career in business.

Donations can be made via check at Main Street’s office, 835 12th street Suite D.

Alternatively, you can call the Main Street office and request a volunteer to collect it at your convenience.