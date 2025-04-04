Shandon Students Launch Multimedia Campaign To Combat Underage Drinking 4.04.2025

In an effort to combat underage drinking, Shandon high school Friday Night Live has launched a campaign to challenge negative stereotypes of youth and alcohol.

The county behavioral health department announced this campaign in a release yesterday: the student-led campaign challenges the stereotype that all young people engage in underage drinking – a myth often perpetuated from social media, movies, television, and music.

The behavioral health department says that this can change the perception of what teens perceive to be as “normal,” and can lead to a higher risk of underaged drinking in an effort to fit in.

The campaign will promote more positive social norms and educate their peers through posters, digital graphics, public services announcements, and through public speaking, all in an effort to reduce underage drinking.