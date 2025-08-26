County Flood Control & Water Conservation District Exploring Desal Project 8.26.2025

The San Luis Obispo county flood control & water conservation district is gathering input for a desalination plan.

A survey is currently available online at the county’s website to gather feedback, and get a sense of the community’s perspective on water issues.

The survey says that as the county faces long-term water reliability challenges, the water conservation district is exploring options in developing the region’s current and future water needs, and the extent to which resources are available to meet those needs. They are working with other agencies to explore ocean desalination as a potential water supply solution.

A kickoff virtual community engagement session to inform the public about this plan and gather additional input is scheduled for Monday, September 15th at 5 pm.