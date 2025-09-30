County Health Department Holding Free Flu Vaccine Events 9.30.2025

The county public health department announced there will be a new series of pop-up flu vaccine events, starting this week on October 1st.

Locations include Glen Speck elementary on October 1st, Sunrise Villas apartments October 7th, Lillian Larsen elementary October 8th, and Santa Rosa Academy October 9th. You can visit the county’s website for more information on pop-up event times and places.

The county health department says the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, and is covered by most health insurance.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer said: “Getting your annual flu vaccine helps protect your health and the community during the fall and winter months.”