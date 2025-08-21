County OES Requests Property Owners to Report Damage From Gifford Fire 8.21.2025

To help understand the extent of damage caused by the Gifford fire, the county office of emergency services is asking private property and business owners to report their damages from the fire.

This will assist the county in assessing the overall impact, which can help determine what recovery efforts they can receive from the state and federal level.

To report on damage from the Gifford fire, you can visit: recoverslo.org. The county office of emergency services is located at 1055 Monterey street, suite D430 in San Luis Obispo. Their business line is (805) 781 – 5678.