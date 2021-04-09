Covid Part One 4.09.2021

Although the media and the county health department has repeatedly cited Paso Robles as the worst spot for the coronavirus, the city of San Luis has has now surpassed Paso Robles in total cases of the virus.

San Luis Obispo adding 13 new cases yesterday. Paso Robles and Atascadero each had five. San Miguel, Templeton and Santa Margarita each had one.

If you’re over 16, you’re now eligible for a covid vaccine.

San Luis Obispo county making that announcement. It means an additional 54,000 county residents are now eligible to get vaccinated. Go to the county website, emergencyslo.org to make an appointment.