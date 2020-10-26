Crash At The Cholame Y 10.26.2020

A crash at the Cholame Y late Saturday night. A passenger in one vehicle suffered severe injuries.

CHP officers arrested 70-year-old Fidel Martinez Lopez of San Miguel for driving under the influence following the head on crash.

Lopez was attempting to make a left turn onto highway 41 when he drove head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle sustained moderate and minor injuries. They were not identified, but they are reportedly from Morro Bay. They were on their way home Saturday night when their vehicle was struck head-on near the Cholame Y.