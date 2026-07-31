Creston Native Participates in World’s Largest International Maritime Warfare Exercise 07.31.2026

A Creston native will be participating in the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.

Petty officer 3rd class Hanna Higuera, serves aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a navy warship participating in the biennial rim of the pacific exercise around the Hawaiian islands. Higuera gradated from Atascadero high school in 2021, and joined the navy three years ago. In the exercise, 31 nations, approximately 40 surface ships, five submarines, 14 national land forces, over 140 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel will participate.

The republic of Korea will command the maritime component, and Canada will command the air component.