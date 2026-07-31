Wake Up Paso Returns August 5th – 07.31.2026

The Paso Robles and Templeton chamber of commerce is excited to announce that Wake Up Paso is back by popular demand.

Wake up Paso is the chamber’s “premier morning networking and community update event, bringing together local leaders to share the latest developments shaping Paso.” The event will be held Wednesday, August 5th from 7:30 am to 9 am at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom. Featured guest speakers this month will be Paso Robles police department chief Damian Nord, Joel Peterson, executive director of wine country alliance, and Warren Frace, community development director for the city. The speakers will “provide timely updates on public safety, economic development, community planning, and continued growth of Paso Robles.”

Attendance is $40 for chamber members, and $55 for non-members. For more information and to register, you can visit the chamber’s website.