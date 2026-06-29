Paso Robles Police Department Arrest Bank Robber Suspect 06.29.2026

Press Release Bank Robery Update 262243

The Paso Robles police department announced the suspect involved in a bank robbery late last week was arrested.

Police identified the suspect as Ernesto Noriego Cisneros, who allegedly declared he had a weapon after entering the Wells Fargo bank on Spring street, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say they identified his location to be northwest of Fresno, and relayed this information to Fresno county detectives.

At about 9:30 pm on June 27th, Fresno county detectives located Cisneros in his vehicle, and took him into custody on suspicion of bank robbery and for violating the terms of his post release community supervision.

Cisneros has been transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail.