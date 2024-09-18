Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel Hosting Meeting Tonight 9.18.2024

DCDEP Public Meeting News Release September 18 2024 – SNF facilities

The Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel will be holding an in-person and virtual meeting tonight from 6 to 9 pm.

A release by panel says the purpose is to “better understand national policy to establish facilities to store spent nuclear fuel.”

Presentations will be given from the department of energy on proposed interim and permanent storage locations, as well as on examples of spent fuel storage abroad.

The meeting will be held at Grover Beach city hall, 154 S. Eighth street in Grover Beach.

To participate online, visit: diablocanyonpanel.org.