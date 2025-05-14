County Fire Services to Conduct Wildland Urban Interface Training at Camp Roberts 5.14.2025

NEWS RELEASE 2025 WUI DRILL 5-13-25

The San Luis Obispo county fire service training officers association will conduct a full-scale wildland urban interface drill at Camp Roberts.

The drill will take place Tuesday, May 27th from 7 am to 4:30 pm. The drill simulates realistic wildland fire conditions to provide an advanced training opportunity for personnel to reinforce and sharpen their tactical response in a dynamic, live-fire setting.

Smoke will be visible in the surrounding areas, including on highway 101. Motorists are encouraged to use caution on roadways.