Atascadero’s Charles Paddock Zoo will be turning 70 years old this year.

The zoo invites the public to join them in celebrating this historic moment on June 7th, with a new name for the zoo being unveiled.

This day is also the 22nd Annual Ice Cream Zoofari from 5 to 8 pm. This summer tradition features all-you-can eat ice cream and sundaes, and family-friendly activities with zoo admission.

Cool down this warm summer at the Charles Paddock Zoo, and come celebrate 70 years of its history.