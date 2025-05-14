Templeton Area CHP Conducts Operation Targeting Aggressive Driving 5.14.2025

On May 9th, California Highway Patrol Templeton area conducted an enforcement operation, targeting aggressive driving.

A release by CHP says aggressive driving “Has increasingly become a major cause of concern for many road users,” and can take shape in many different unsafe driving behaviors.

During this operation, CHP officers patrolled major corridors of highway 46 and the US 101 at locations that showed the highest number of aggressive driving. CHP says during this operation, numerous traffic citations and warnings were issued, and one investigation was completed identifying a potential aggressive driving incident which led to a multi-vehicle crash.

CHP encourages drivers to remain calm and courteous behind the wheel to lower your risk of unpleasant encounters with other motorists.