Affordable Housing Town Hall in Paso Robles 5.14.2025

The county homeless services division announced the month of May has been officially proclaimed affordable housing month by the board of supervisors.

This proclamation, according to a release by the homeless services division, recognizes the county’s ongoing efforts to expand access to safe, stable, and affordable housing for residents across the region.

The county’s planning and building department will be hosting two town hall meetings this month as well, focusing on affordable housing efforts.

One of these town halls will be in Paso Robles on May 22nd from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Oak Park community room. The second will take place in Oceano on May 29th.