While police and fire responded to multiple issues around the city of Paso Robles, fire chief Jonathon Stornetta and a group of city workers managed emergency operations at the safety center in Paso Robles.

Chief Stornetta told KPRL it’s been hectic, but a number of city workers helped out at the emergency.

Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta talked with KPRL late yesterday afternoon, moments before they closed the 13th Street bridge.